Dy CM Pravati Parida shares important info on Subhadra scheme

Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday shared some important information regarding the Subhadra scheme in Odisha.

The Deuty CM said that according to the review that she took two days before, about 92 lakh people have applied for Subhadra Yojana so far. Out of them, the 1st instalment amount has been credited to the account of 25 lakh 11 thousand women.

She also said that it has been speculated that in another week, probably 1 crore women may have applied.

Parida said that it is taking some time for the e-kyc process.

To make the Subhadra scheme benefit reach to 1 crore women, the slab will be from 1st October. The government will verify all those who have applied.

This time we have reached 25 lakhs 11 thousand people. There is pay system facility. We will reach one crore people soon. Hence, be patient everyone, the Deputy CM said.

This will not be the case after March 8. It is a first time so at some point a bit difficulty is arising. This will not be the case once every eligible beneficiary of the scheme gets the first instalment. So on March 8, 2025 everyone will get the 2nd instalment together.