Durga Puja immersion in Cuttack: Over 120 idols to be immersed in Devigada

Cuttack: The Durga Puja immersion festival will be celebrated in Cuttack City on October 14 and over 120 idols of goddess Durga being worshiped in 170 puja mandaps will be immersed in Devigada of the Silver City.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Mayor, local corporator and administrative officials inspected the preparation for the immersion of the idols at Devigada.

A total of three makeshift ponds have been created along the Kathajodi River for the disposal of the idols. As the water level in the river is low, plans have been chalked out to use big pump sets to fill the pond with water.

Cuttack Mayor Subhash Singh said that special attention will be given to sanitation, drinking water and lighting in Devigada.

Similarly, restrictions have been imposed for the Durga Puja immersion. Bans have been imposed on the use of DJ musics, laser lights, liquor and fire guns during the Visarjan. However, cultural programs have been allowed till 12 AM. Decision to this effect was taken at a peace committee meeting with the administration.