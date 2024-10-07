Durga Puja immersion festival to be held on Oct 14 in Cuttack, police issues traffic advisory; check change in routes

Cuttack: The Durga Puja immersion festival will be celebrated in Cuttack UPD on October 14 and to ensure better traffic management and in the larger interest of public safety, the Cuttack City Police has issued traffic advisory today.

The following restrictions are imposed for plying of vehicles in and around Cuttack City on October 14 at 7 AM to October 15 till the end of immersion festival.

No vehicle shall be allowed directly towards Ranihat Clock Tower from CDA, Market Complex, Post Office Chhak and Bombay Hotel Chhak of College Sqr. They can avail Mahanadi Ring Road from CDA Market Complex to Jobra Chhak via Bombay Hotel and I Love Cuttack.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go from Malgodown State Bank side to College Chhak through Pilgrim Road. They can go to OMP/CDA marker Chhak, College Square through Malgodwn and Malgodown fly over bridge.

No vehicle shall be allowed from Mochi Sahi Chhak to Clock Tower Chhak directly via Ranihat High School. They can take left turn at Mochi Sahi Chhak to Clock Tower Chhak or Jobra Chhak via Dr. Jeseswar Rao Chhak.

When Medha area approaching to Ranihat Chhak, no vehicle shall be allowed from Bajrakabati Bridge to Ranihat Chhak. They can go to Bauxibazar or Mangalabag through Kesharpur bridge.

At the time of Medha passing at Mangalabag Chhakm, no vehicle shall be allowed to go from Kathagola Chhak to Mangalabag Chhak.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Howrah Motor Chhak from Matamath Chhak and Vigilance Gada.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Mani Sahoo Chhak and Mastan Dargha Chhak (Tanishq) from Grinner Hotel Chhak.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Buxibazar Chhak from Bepari Sahi Durga Ghar Chhak and Samaj Office Chhak.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Pravat Cinema from Meria Bazar bridge.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Laxmibrass Band or Kar Palace.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go from Hatipokhari Chhak to Jail Raod Chhak.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go from Ravenshaw Girls High School to Padhiyari Library and Gouri Shankar Park. Similarly, vehicles are not allowed to go towards Gouri Shankar Park and Utkalika Chhak from Dharma Sala Chhak.

No which shall be allowed to go from High Court Chhak to Choudhury Bazar via Ballubazar Chhak.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Purnna Sahoo Chhak from Municipality Gate.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Purnna Sahoo Chhak from Nandi Sahi.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Kathajodi Ring Road from Tala Telenga Bazar Hanuman Temple via Nursigha Nath Matha.

No vehicle shall be allowed to go towards Purnna Sahoo Chhak from Nandi Sahi via Apananka Hotel Chhak.

No vehicle shall be allowed towards Purighat Gada on Kathajodi Ring Road from Khannagar Chhak and Blue Lagoon Chhak.

Heavy vehicles and passenger buses are not allowed from Judicial Academy Chhak towards Purighat. They can avail the mute through Trisulia or Satishura.

The above regulations shall not apply to Police, Fire Brigade, Excise, Ambulance and other emergency vehicles. Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack request the public to plan their route accordingly.

This order is passed in the larger interest of public safety and violation of the instant order is an offence punishable U/S 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 and is compoundable by an officer of and above the rank of Sub- Inspector of Police or any officer of and above the rank of ASI of Police attached to Traffic Wing, Cuttack with a minimum fine of Rs 500 which may extend up to Rs-1,000 per offence.