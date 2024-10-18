WATCH: Durga Puja Gate collapses in Cuttack, car and auto damaged

By Himanshu
Durga Puja Gate collapses in Cuttack

Cuttack: A Durga Puja gate in Cuttack collapsed today. The gate had been erected in front of the Netaji Subhas Bose bus terminal. The gate had been made for the Industrial Estate of Khapuria in Khan Nagar Durga Puja.

As per reports, the gate that had been erected for decoration purpose for the Durga Puja in Khan Nagar Khapuria’s Industrial Estate puja collapsed today.

As a result of the collapse, a car and an auto rickshaw as well as a Pulsar Bike have been completely damaged.

Fortunately, no people has sustained any kind of injury in this mishap.

Further reports awaited:

Watch the video here:

