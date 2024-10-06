Durga Puja celebration in Odisha is likely to be marred by rain as IMD predicts fresh low pressure

Bhubaneswar: The Durga Puja celebration in Odisha is likely to be marred by rain as the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has predicted a fresh low pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal (BoB) between October 11 and October 17.

According to the IMD, a low pressure area is likely to be formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal by today. But, the good news about the weather condition is that it will become less marked. However, the other low pressure are which is predicted to be formed over the central BoB between October 11 and October 17 is likely to intensify into depression.

The weather department, however, clarified that the intensity of the depression and its movement cannot be predicted as of now. But if the anticipated depression intensifies into deep depression, it might trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha and affect the Durga Puja celebration, which is slated to continue till October 13-14.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that moderate to intense spells of rain/ thundershowers with lightning are very likely to occur over some parts of twin city area Cuttack and Bhubaneswar during next two hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather condition and accordingly move to a safe place to protect themselves from lightning strikes.