Durga Puja celebration in Kataka: Single-window system to reopen on Sept 28 to issue NOCs to Puja committees

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Kataka: The single-window system on the premises of the Barabati Palace in Kataka City will reopen on September 28 to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and other required certificates to the Puja committees for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, informed the district administration.

According to the district administration, it decided to reopen the single-window system on September 28 following the request of various Puja committees during a preparatory meeting held yesterday.

The Puja committees can submit their applications and other related documents at the single-window system between 10 AM and 5.30 PM on September 28 to obtain NOCs and permissions from 11 departments including Kataka Municipal Corporation (KMC), tehsil office, Regional Transport Office (RTO), Roads and Buildings (R&B), police, Fire Services and etc.

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After getting the applications from the Puja committees, the concerned officials are expected to issue NOCs within 10 days after scrutiny.

Previously, the single-window system had operated at the Barabati Palace premises from September 18 to 21 and as many as 181 Puja committees had collected forms while 178 committees submitted applications.

Meanwhile, the district administration clarified that there will be no further extension of time for collecting the NOCs after September 28.