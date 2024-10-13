Durga Puja celebration comes to an end in Odisha with burning of demon king Ravan’s effigies

Bhubaneswar: The Durga Puja celebration in Odisha concluded with the burning of effigies of demon king Ravan, marking the victory of good over evil, across the State on Vijaya Dashami.

The puja committees with the help of local administration and police had made elaborate arrangements for the Ravan Podi. Huge crowd of devotees had gathered to witness the burning of Ravan’s effigies and fireworks.

Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police had given permission to conduct the Ravan Podi at 10 places –Jharpada, Baramunda, Naharkanta, Koradakanta, Bankual, Gopalpur, KIIT Road, Chandaka, Simulia Patna Dola Jatra field and Kapil Prasad football ground.

In Cuttack, the Ravan Podi event was held with great enthusiasm at the Bali Yatra ground on the bank of the Mahanadi river. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Commissionerate Police along with others have made all necessary arrangement to conduct the event smoothly and successfully.

The Ravan Podi event was also held in other parts of the state with colourful fireworks and huge gathering of the devotees.

The immersion (Visarjan) of the idols of goddess will be held tomorrow.