Duplicate zarda factory busted in Bhadrak, 2 arrested

Bhadrak: A duplicate zarda factory was busted by the police in Puruna Bazar of Bhadrak district and tobacoo worth over Rs 45 lakh was seized today.

Informing about the development, City DSP Ansuman Dwibedi said that acting on a tip-off, cops from the Puruna Bazar Police Station conducted raids in three places and busted a zarda factory in Helasahi area of the city.

Police also arrested two persons – Sheikh Rabbani and Sheikh Khalique- during the raid and seized huge amount of duplicate zarda, equipment and machines used for manufacturing, pouches and packaging materials, the DSP informed.

Sources said that another accused person managed to escape from the spot when police conducted the illegal zarda factory.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been started by the police to trace and nab the third accused and the places where the duplicate zarda was being marketed.