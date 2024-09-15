Duplicate hair oil manufacturing unit busted in Berhampur, name of the brand will shock you

Berhampur: A duplicate hair oil manufacturing unit has been busted in Lane No-4 of Shastri Nagar area of Berhampur City of Ganjam district today.

Acting on the allegation, the Badabazar Police conducted a raid and busted the adulterated hair oil manufacturing unit that was using the name, logo and copyrights of a branded hair oil company of the country.

During the raid, the cops also seized a huge quantity of raw materials and machines used to prepare the duplicate hair oil. Besides, several packaging items including the bottles and tin containers of different shapes and colours were also seized by the police.

The raid was carried out based on allegations of the Kolkata-based Shalimar’s Coconut Hair Oil Company, which produces the original hair oil and owns the copyrights.

“About four to five months ago we got to know that the brand, logo, design, colour and copyrights of Shalimar’s was misused with fake oil. However, we had no clue where the oil was manufactured. After we filed a complaint around a month ago, police started an investigation and busted the duplicate oil manufacturing unit today,” said Somnath Banerjee, the legal advisor of Shalimar’s Company, while speaking to the media persons.

“They (the fake oil manufacturing unit) kept everything same except the product inside (oil). While the oil of the Shalimar’s is prepared with original coconut and in natural process, the duplicate oil was being prepared with Liquid paraffin,” he added.