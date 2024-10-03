Duplicate ghee manufacturing unit busted in Cuttack

Cuttack: Yet another duplicate ghee manufacturing unit was busted in Cuttack City and this time it was busted in Jagatpur New Industrial Estate area.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Jagatpur police and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) conducted a raid today and busted the adulterated ghee manufacturing unit.

During the raid, the team came to know that the unit used to prepare fake ghee with some raw materials and Ruchi Gold’s vanaspati and adding some essence to it, which is hazardous to health, said sources.

After preparing the duplicate ghee, the manufacturing unit used to package it under two brands– Balgopal Ghee and Nirmalya Ghee with cow picture on it – and market it in Nabarangpur, Koraput and parts of western Odisha, added the sources.

Apart from sizing a huge quantity of the adulterated ghee and sealing the unit, cops also arrested the owner and forwarded him to the court.