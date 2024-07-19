Drunken man kills wife in Balasore of Odisha

Soro: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday said reports, she was allegedly beaten to death. The husband was reportedly drunk and committed the crime late at night yesterday.

The husband identified as Pandu Singh thrashed his wife Jannu Singh to such an extent that she lost her life. The shocking incident occurred in Kamarpal village which comes under the Oupada Police Station of Balasore.

The complaint of the incident was registered by Jannu’s sister in the Oupada Police Station. The Police reached and started their probe. While investigating, they saw bleeding from Jannu’s mouth and nose where she had breathed her last.