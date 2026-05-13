Drunken man kills two with crowbar in Odisha

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Baripada: In a shocking and surprising incident, a drunken man reportedly killed two with crowbar at Kulughutu village under Tiring police station limits of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gopinath Sardar and Budheswar Rana while the accused person’s name is Mochaka Alda.

According to reports, the accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, was standing in front of his house around 8.30 to 9 AM. When he saw Gopinath and Budheswar coming, he attacked them with an iron rod causing their deaths on the spot.

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When the villagers noticed Mochaka attacking the duo, they caught hold of him, tied his hands and broke his legs by beating him brutally.

On receiving information about the incident, Tiring police rushed to the village and rescued the accused from the clutches of the angry villagersand sent him to the hospital for treatment.

Cops also sent the bodies of Gopinath Sardar and Budheswar Rana for postmortem and started an investigation into the matter.

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