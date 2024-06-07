Drunk men pelt stones at moving train in Khurda, 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: At least two drunk men were arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on charges of pelting stones at Kamakhya-Bengaluru Express near Nirakarpur station in Khurdha district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ramesh Majhi (38) of Golabai village and Sadasib Pradhan (33) of Nakula Patna village under Jankia Police Station in the district.

The RPF of Khurda Road launched an investigation after getting information about stone pelting at the train. After getting confirmed that the incident took place between Golabai and Nirakarpur Railway Stations in the Balugaon-Khurda Road Railway Section of the Howrah-Chennai mainline under East Coast Railway, the RPF team conducted a raid in the area and detained Majhi and Pradhan.

Both Majhi and Pradhan were found in an inebriated condition near the railway track and confessed to have committed the crime following which they were arrested and forwarded to court.

A case has been registered against them u/s 153, 147, and 145(b) of the Railway Act.