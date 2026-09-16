Drunk man brutally stabs wife to death with liquor bottle in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Advertisement

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, an inebriated man brutally killed his wife using a liquor bottle in Paikirapur village, situated within the jurisdiction of the Chandbali police station in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

According to reports, the husband attacked his wife in a fit of rage under the influence of alcohol, stabbing her to death with a liquor bottle.

Sources revealed that the daughter of Duryodhan Karan of Kasturikaran village was married to Paikarapur village resident Mana Pati’s son Bijay Pati (accused) fifteen years ago. Bijay Pati reportedly was a habitual drunkard, which caused fights most of the time between the couple after their marriage.

Advertisement

However, the regular fight between the couple turned fatal on Tuesday night after Bijay stabbed his wife with a broken liquor bottle in a fit of anger, which caused her death.

The deceased woman’s maternal family members got to know about the incident on Wednesday morning and lodged a complaint at the police station.

Later, the accused was arrested by police. Bijay has reportedly confessed before the police about killing his wife.

Local police have launched an investigation into the matter.