Drunk foreign woman creates ruckus on Bhubaneswar road; Watch

Bhubaneswar: A drunken woman from Nepal created a ruckus on Bhubaneswar road on Tuesday night so much so that it took almost three hours for the police team to escort her to her rented house.

The HER Team of the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police reportedly reached at Kalarahanga Chowk under the Infocity Police Station limits after getting information about the woman late on Tuesday night.

Upon their arrival, the members of the HER Team found the foreign national creating chaos in public under the influence of alcohol and in a vulnerable state. The woman was so much drunk that she was even unable to stand and speak properly, said sources.

Sources further said that after toiling hard for around two hours, the HER team managed to take the woman to the Capital Hospital for medical examination. However, in the hospital too she created a commotion and refused for medical examination. She also tried to disturb some patients of the hospital but the police team at most carefully and safely escorted her to her rented place near Star City Enclave.