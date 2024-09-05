Drunk driver can’t even start this bus, Cuttack businessman buys Rs 2 crore bus with latest technology, watch

Cuttack: A businessman from Cuttack of Odisha has recently bought a bus that is fitted with latest technology. The bus costs around Rs 2 crore. Importantly, one of the unique features of this bus is that a drunk driver can’t even start the engine of this bus.

The naked body price of the said bus is around Rs 1 crore 76 lakhs. The bus is equipped with latest technology that includes safety features for women.

After watching the bus people are discussing among themselves that the bus has facilities like an Airplane. It has high technology fire extinguishing systems.

At time of need, if a woman in distress presses a button, it directly sends message to the Police, so that she can avail required police help at the time of need.

Besides, there are a few other unique features of the bus. And of course, luxury can be availed while travelling by this bus as the seats are comfortable and technologically sound.

