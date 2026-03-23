Drunk ambulance driver climbs police station roof in Cuttack

Advertisement

Cuttack: A dramatic incident unfolded in the city after an intoxicated youth created a ruckus by climbing onto the roof of a police station. The youth scaled the rooftop of Mangalabag Police Station in Cuttack of Odisha and refused to come down, triggering panic in the area.

After repeated attempts failed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and successfully rescued him from the rooftop. According to the sources the youth was not in a stable mental condition at the time of the incident.

Following the rescue, he was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Preliminary information suggests that he works as an ambulance driver. A colleague confirmed that he was under the influence of intoxicants during the incident.

Advertisement

The incident has raised serious questions about security at the police station. Despite the presence of multiple CCTV cameras within the area, it remains unclear how the youth managed to enter the station premises and climb to the rooftop undetected.

Concerns are being raised over accountability, as local’s question what could have happened if the situation had escalated into a major mishap.