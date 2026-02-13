Drug traffickers convicted, get 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a significant achievement, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bhubaneswar Zonal Unit, has successfully secured the conviction of two accused involved in drug trafficking from the Court of the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge in Bhubaneswar.

The case dates back to May 28, 2023, when officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau apprehended two accused persons in possession of 273.8 kgs of Ganja. Subsequent investigation revealed the accused involvement in an inter-state smuggling racket, wherein Ganja concealed in the specially made cavity in the driver’s cabin of a truck. Both the accused persons were charge sheeted in the month of November 2023. The truck used for transportation of illegal Ganja was also seized.

In the referenced case, both accused persons namely Mangal Ram Mahato and Kumar Dilip of Jharkhand have been convicted.

Both the accused persons have been awarded a sentence of 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and fine of 1 lakh each u/s 20(b), 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 (as amended) today.

The conviction underscores NCB’s commitment to dismantling organized drug trafficking networks operating across state boundaries. This is the first conviction in as many as cases secured by this unit during this calendar year. The Bureau remains steadfast in its mission to curb the menace of narcotics and protect society from the harms of drug abuse.

