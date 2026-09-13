Drug Mafia Attacks Police, Tries to Run over Constable with Car

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Jagatsinghpur: In a shocking incident, drug mafia attacked police and tried to mow down a constable with a car during late-night patrolling at College Chhak under Jagatsinghpur Sadar police station.

Constable Nityananda Senapati sustained injuries in the attack and his hand was fractured.

According to police, five persons in a car tried to run over the constable. When he ran to save himself, they chased him. He fell down in the process and fractured his hand.

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Police have arrested two drug mafia – Vicky Parija and Jaki Parija – in connection with the incident. Three others are absconding.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused and police are also verifying the car used in the crime. The arrested accused are being interrogated to get information about the other accused.

The attack on police has become a talking point in the area.