Drones to Guard Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha: To Identify Illegal Trawlers

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Rajnagar: High-tech drones are to be deployed for the protection of Gahirmatha and Bhitarkanika. These drone cameras will monitor every activity within the Marine Sanctuary and the National Park. To ensure smooth operations, staff members of the Rajnagar Forest Division are undergoing a specialized five-day training program on operation of drones.

Olive Ridley sea turtles have started congregating near the Gahirmatha coast for the mass nesting season. The primary objective of using drones is to ensure the safety of these marine visitors.

These drones are Capable of flying up to 25 kilometres into the sea, these drones will help monitor every movement within the restricted zones. The new technology is expected to play an important role in identifying and tracking illegal trawlers operating in the prohibited areas to curb poaching and fishing activities that threaten the region’s delicate biodiversity.

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The drones will also monitor the movement of various animals and birds within the Bhitarkanika ecosystem.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rajnagar stated that this technological intervention will significantly enhance the conservation and security efforts for both Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha.

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