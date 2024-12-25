Drizzles of rain in Odisha on Christmas today, know weather conditions of next 2 days

Bhubaneswar: Drizzles of rain along with cloudy weather is seen in Odisha as the country celebrates Christmas today. Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and many other parts of Odisha are experiencing light drizzles of rain. This however, has disrupted the communication in the city.

As an impact of the low-pressure on the Bay of Bengal which is active at the Andhra and north Tamil Nadu coast, Odisha is experiencing the rains. It will move in the North-western direction and weaken. Due to this, southern and many parts of Odisha will see drizzles of rain throughout the day. However, at some places moderate rainfall can also be witnessed.

On December 26, dry weather can be seen. On the other hand, in the next 48 hours there will be no change in the night temperature. Thereafter, the temperature at night will lower by 3 degrees Celsius. On December 27, the western winds will have an impact on the weather conditions of the whole country. As a result light sprays of rains can be expected. After it crosses India, the chilliness of winter is expected to grow harsh said, IMD.

Also Read: Fresh spell of rainfall in these districts of Odisha on