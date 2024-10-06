Drivers charred to death following container-truck collision in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In an unfortunate incident, drivers of two separate vehicles were charred to death following a collision between them in Odisha’s Sambalpur district this evening.

The road accident occurred at around 7.25 PM when the container had a head-on collision with a truck on NH 53 near Kadalipala area under Jamankira police station limits of the district.

The impact of the head-on collision was so severe that both the vehicles caught fire. Even the inferno was so intense that the drivers of the vehicles could not come out and were charred to death on the spot.

While the identities of both the drivers were not known immediately, one of the helpers was rescued and admitted at Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition.

A team of firefighters from Jamankira rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of both the drivers after dousing the fire, said sources adding that the local police have started an investigation into the matter by sending the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.