Driver killed in horrific road accident as Hyva crashes into truck in Athagarh of Cuttack

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Athagarh: In a horrific road accident, a driver of a truck was killed after a chips-laden Hyva truck crashed into an iron-rod laden truck on Oranda overbridge in Gurudijhatia police limits in Athagarh of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

According to reports, the rod-laden truck was heading from Dhenkanal towards Choudwar when the Hyva truck, coming from behind, rammed into it at high speed.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the Hyva truck driver died on the spot. The Hyva driver head and body reportedly got separated in the force of the crash, resulting in his death. The accident scene was described as gruesome, highlighting the intensity of the collision.

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On being informed about the incident, Gurudijhatia police and Athagarh fire services personnel reached the spot and initiated rescue and investigation operations.

Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.