Driver killed in Ganjam as car plunges 50 feet off Nuagaon Bridge

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Bhanjanagar: In a tragic incident, the driver was killed in Ganjam district of Odisha on Friday morning after his ca plunged 50 feet off the Nuagaon Bridge. The major accident occurred early this morning in Ganjam district after the moving car fell nearly 50 feet from the bridge. The driver died in the crash.

The incident took place near Nuagaon Bridge under Belaguntha Police Station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Mohanty of Bhanjanagar.

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According to reports, Sunil was traveling from Belaguntha towards Bhanjanagar when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the bridge and plunged down.

After getting alerted by the locals, the Fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the man from the mangled car. He was rushed to Bhanjanagar Medical, where doctors declared him dead.

Only one person was in the car at the time of the accident. Belaguntha Police have reached Bhanjanagar Medical, seized the body and launched an investigation into the incident.