Driver killed as papaya laden truck overturns in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Balasore: In a tragic incident the driver of a truck was killed after his vehicle overturned in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place on the National Highway No. 16 in Simulia area at the wee hour of the day.

The deceased driver has been identified as Srinivas Rao of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports, the papaya laden truck was on its way to Patna of Odisha from Andhra Pradesh. The truck overturned at the Tehsil road after the driver lost control over the steering.

The traffic movement was interrupted for some time due to the accident. The driver was killed on the spot after getting crushed inside the truck. The helper of the truck has narrowly escaped.