Driver killed, another turned critical in Truck-Tata Ace collision in Bhadrak, traffic jam lasted for 7 hours, watch

Bhadrak: The driver got killed while another person turned critical following an accident involving a truck and a Tata Ace in Bhadrak district of Odisha yesterday night. The accident took place near the Maitapur chhaka on the National Highway number 16 in Bhadrak district.

As per the information received, a speeding Tata Ace vehicle lost control and hit a truck from the rear side after the dumper truck allegedly applied sudden break. As a result, the driver was crushed to death on the spot only while another person was seriously injured.

After getting information, the fire department officials reached the spot and rescued the injured person and sent him to the hospital. Bhadrak Rural Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

It has been known that following the accident the road congestion continued for at least 7 hours while large number of vehicles were seen stuck on the NH.

Watch the video here: