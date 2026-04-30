Driver burnt alive as two trucks catch fire in Sundargarh

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Sundergarh: Driver was charred to death as two trucks were gutted in a massive fire following an accident in Sundargarh district.

The incident took place infront of a company under Hemgir police limits in Sundergarh at around 4 am following a head-on collision. Following which both the trucks caught fire and engulfed in flames.

One of the truck driver was trapped inside the truck and was burnt alive. The vehicles were completely damaged in the blaze.

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On receiving information regarding the fire incident, the Hemgir police along with fire personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

The police is investigating the matter.