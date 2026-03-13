Driver burnt alive after tanker catches fire following accident in Angul

Advertisement

Angul: A tragic accident took place in Odisha’s Angul district after a bitumen-laden tanker caught fire late at night, leaving the driver burnt alive. The incident occurred near Balipashi Chhak on National Highway-149.

According to reports, the tanker carrying bitumen lost control and overturned near Balipashi. Shortly after the accident, a massive fire broke out in the vehicle. The driver was trapped inside the tanker and was burnt alive in the blaze.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement

In a similar incident reported a few days ago in Keonjhar district, a trailer caught fire near Jansanpur Toll Gate on National Highway-49 in Jagmohanpur, about one kilometre away from the toll plaza. Fire personnel from the Telkoi Fire Department rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control. The driver, however, narrowly escaped the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Earlier, another 16-wheeler truck had caught fire on National Highway-20 near Gunjan Hotel at Belbahali under Ramachandrapur police limits in Keonjhar district. The driver had parked the truck near Siapada Chhak and gone to eat at the hotel when the vehicle suddenly caught fire.

Local residents noticed the truck engulfed in flames and immediately alerted the driver and informed the Ghasipura Fire Department. Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames, preventing further damage. Authorities are investigating the incidents.