Drive against drunken driving continues in Bhubaneswar: 124 vehicles seized, 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a sincere effort to reduce anti-social activities and to enhance road safety, the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack carried out an intensified drive against Drunken driving under the “Safe City Drive” initiative last night and seized 124 vehicles.

Under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda, and DCP Prateek Singh, the enforcement drive was conducted by the 22 police stations of Bhubaneswar.

During the operation, out of a total of 124 vehicles, BBSR UPD PSs seized 46 numbers of four-wheeler and 36 MCs. The BBSR- Traffic Police Station-I seized 10 four wheelers and Traffic Police Station-II seized 32 vehicles including one two-wheelers. Vehicles like MG Hector, Hundai Verna, Hundai Creta, Mahindra XUV, Tata Nexon, Honda City etc are seized in this drive.

Two 4 wheeler and two MCs seized in reverse riding with drunken driving by Traffic PS-I and One four wheeler and nine MC,s seized in reverse riding by Traffic PS-II.

At the all-police checkpoints, several violators attempted to evade police capture by making U-turns and driving dangerously in reverse under the influence of alcohol. Prepared for such eventualities, the police teams deployed spikes to halt and seize these vehicles.

Cases have filed in court against the 82 violators, out of which 12 cases registered, two persons arrested and 70 PRs submitted. The violators have to pay fines in the court and after obtaining release order, they will take their seized vehicles. Police has recommended the suspension of driving licenses to the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

As many as 12 FIRs have been filed against drunk drivers who tried to run over the police team driving recklessly in reverse direction and obstructing police in discharge of the duty. Police have also arrested those 2 such persons and forwarded to court and they have been remanded to jail custody.

Adopting a “Zero Tolerance Approach,” Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda appealed to the public to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol as it is essential for ensuring road safety and

The Commissionerate Police remain committed to enforcing traffic regulations strictly and will continue such drives to deter violators.