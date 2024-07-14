Drive against drunken driving continues in Bhubaneswar, 102 vehicles seized

Bhubaneswar: In a sincere effort to reduce anti-social activities and to enhance road safety, the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack carried out an intensified drive against Drunken driving under the “Safe City Drive” initiative and seized 102 vehicles.

Under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda, and DCP Prateek Singh, the enforcement drive was conducted by all the 20 police stations of Bhubaneswar.

During the operation, out of a total of 102 vehicles, BBSR UPD PSs seized 28 numbers of four-wheeler and 40 MCs. The BBSR- Traffic Police Station-I seized 13 four wheelers and Traffic Police Station-II seized 21 vehicles including 2 two-wheelers.

Vehicle like Jaguar, Toyota Fortuner, Nissan Tirano, Scorpio, Volkswagen Polo, Škoda Slavia, Mahindra XUV 700, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosports etc are seized in this drive.

At the all-police checkpoints, several violators attempted to evade capture by making U-turns and driving dangerously in reverse under the influence of alcohol. Prepared for such eventualities, the police teams deployed spikes to halt and seize these vehicles.

Cases have filed in court against the 68 violators. The violators have to pay fines in the court and after obtaining release order, they will take their seized vehicles. Police has recommended the suspension of driving licenses to the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Eight FIRs have been filed against drunk drivers who tried to run over the police team driving recklessly in reverse direction and obstructing police in discharge of the duty. Police have arrested those 8 (Eight) such persons and forwarded to court and they have been remanded to jail custody.

Adopting a “Zero Tolerance Approach,” Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda appealed to the public to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol as it is essential for ensuring road safety and protecting lives.