Dreaded criminal with 29 cases arrested in Ganjam district

Berhampur: A dreaded criminal with 29 cases pending against him was arrested in Odisha’s Ganjam district, informed Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Shravan Vivek M.

According to Berhampur SP, the Golanthara police today arrested dreaded criminal Santosh Patra of Melakaturu village based on the strength of the warrant issued by the Chhatrapur Additional Sessions Judge for smuggling ganja.

The dreaded criminal will be forwarded to the court after his medical test, said sources adding that cases like theft, dacoity, attempt to murder and possession of illegal firearms are pending against him.

Also Read: Dreaded Criminal Deepak Nayak Externed From Bhubaneswar For 1 Year