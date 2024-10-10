Dreaded criminal Kamlu Pradhan shot during police encounter in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

By Himanshu
Burla: A dreaded criminal has been shot by police personnel during encounter in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Thursday. The criminal had attacked a police personnel a few days before in which the palm of the cop had been cut. Later, he had fled from the scene and was absconding since then.

As per reports, the dreaded criminal Kamlu Pradhan had attacked a police constable on October 4, when the police personnel had gone in the PCR van to compromise a case between a couple.

Today, police personnel from Burla Police Station had gone to nab the criminal when he allegedly attacked the cops. Accordingly, the police personnel had to open fire for self-defence in which the criminal got injured. He has sustained bullet injury in the right leg.

In this encounter today, a police personnel has also sustained injury in this fight to nab the culprit. He has been admitted to hospital in critical condition.

Further reports awaited.

