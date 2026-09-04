Baleshwar: Dreaded criminal injured in exchange of fire with police

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Baleshwar: Dreaded criminal Lokesh Singh was injured in an exchange of fire with police under Simulia Police Station area late at night between 1.30 AM and 2AM.

Following a specific input about the presence of Lokesh Singh in Simulia area, Baleshwar Superintendent of Police (SP) directed the Simulia Police to nab him.

Acting on the SP’s direction, Simulia Police formed a special team and conducted a raid. They were chasing the criminal to nab him. However, on seeing the police team he opened fired at them and tried to flee from the spot with a bike. In retaliation, police fired at him due to which he sustained bullet injuries on his leg.

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Soon, Police nabbed Lokesh Singh and admitted him at Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment. Security has been tightened in and around the hospital to keep a close vigil on him.

Several case have been pending against the criminal at different police station of the state and he was a wanted criminal for the district police.