Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram appointed as Governor of Odisha, watch

Bhubaneswar: Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram appointed as Governor of Odisha. The President of India is pleased to make this appointment.

It has further been learnt that Raghubar Das has resigned as Odisha Governor while the President of India has accepted the resignation.

Dr Haribabu worked for 24 years as an Associate professor in Andhra University Engineering College

The President of India is also pleased to appoint General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.) as Governor of Mizoram following appointments of Governors.

