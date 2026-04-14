Dr. B R Ambedkar birth anniversary observed at KISS campus, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The birth anniversary of the founder of the Constitution Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar was celebrated at KISS in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Dr. Achyuta Samant, founder of KIIT and KISS, attended this special program organized at KISS campus and offered floral tributes to the statue of Babasaheb and remembered his great ideals.

On this occasion, Dr. Samanta said in his speech that Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution to the society about equality, justice and human rights is unparalleled. The path shown by him as a great thinker and social reformer will always be a guide for today’s society.

Advertisement

On his birth anniversary, the KIIT and KISS family has paid deep tributes to the great public figure.

Watch the video here: