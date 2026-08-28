Dr Aswini Prasad Patnaik of KIMS conferred Dronacharya Award for his contribution to Nephrology

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Bhubaneswar: Dr. Aswini Prasad Patnaik, senior Nephrologist at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar, has been conferred the prestigious Dronacharya Award by the Association of Vascular Access & Intervention in Renal Physics (AVATAR) for his lifetime contribution to the field of Nephrology.

The award was presented at the third annual conference of the AVATAR Foundation and AVATAR India Society, held in Chennai on August 23. The recognition honours Dr. Patnaik as an esteemed teacher and acknowledges his contribution to nephrology and medical education.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Patnaik described the recognition as a “profound milestone” in his journey as a medical professional. He said the award was also recognition of the collective efforts of his colleagues and the entire KIMS team.

Dr Patnaik expressed his gratitude to KIMS for providing an ecosystem that enabled him to serve patients and contribute to advancing healthcare. He also acknowledged the guidance and support of Professor Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT, KIMS and KISS, saying that his vision, leadership and commitment to humanitarian service continue to inspire the medical fraternity to strive for excellence.

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“Medical care is always a collaborative effort, and this award belongs to the entire team at KIMS, Bhubaneswar,” Dr. Patnaik said, while expressing gratitude to his colleagues, mentors and patients for their continued trust and support.

Dr. Patnaik also acknowledged his association with Indian Railways, where he worked for 30 years before joining KIMS, Bhubaneswar. He said the experience and opportunities during his long association with the Railways had also been an important part of his professional journey.

The Dronacharya recognition, named after the revered teacher from the Mahabharata, celebrates doctors who have made significant contributions not only through their professional work but also by nurturing and guiding the next generation of medical professionals.

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