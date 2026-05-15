Dr. Achyuta Samanta’s Art of Giving Initiative celebrated in Bengal

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Kolkata: The 13th edition of the “Art of Giving” programme was organised with enthusiasm at Hajinagar in West Bengal following the call of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS.

Celebrated under the theme “Share to Shine,” the initiative is being observed at more than 50 locations across West Bengal. The programme witnessed active participation from people belonging to different walks of life. As part of the celebrations, elderly citizens were felicitated and honoured for their contribution to society. Study materials and food items were also distributed among orphaned children from the Sundarbans region, spreading the spirit of care and togetherness.

A meeting was organised on the occasion where speakers stressed the importance of helping others and building a compassionate society through small acts of kindness. The programme created a positive atmosphere among attendees and highlighted the values of sharing and community bonding.

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The Art of Giving movement was launched by Dr. Achyuta Samanta on May 17, 2013 with the vision of encouraging people to extend help to others selflessly and promote peace, friendship and happiness in society.

Over the years, the initiative has transformed into a global movement connecting millions of people through acts of generosity and service.

Today, the campaign is observed in thousands of locations across several countries with a vast network of volunteers and coordinators carrying forward the message of humanity and social harmony.