Dr Achyuta Samanta visits construction site of 2 hospitals in Kandhamal district, watch

Phulbani: Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS Dr Achyuta Samanta visited the construction site of 2 rural hospitals in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Saturday. He reviewed the progress of the construction work.

The construction work of two KIMS rural hospitals in Kandhamal district is going on. The construction of these hospitals are underway at Phulbani and Baliguda in the district has reached the final stage.

Today, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS visited Kandhamal, Balangir and Kalahandi districts for two days and inspected the construction work of both hospitals.

He also discussed the progress of the construction work with the engineer in charge and the contractor. In the first phase, both the hospitals will be state-of-the-art 100-bed hospitals. Dr. Samanta informed that many people of Kandhamal district can benefit from these hospital.

Watch the video here: