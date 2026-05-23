KIIT-KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta receives his 73rd honorary doctorate

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Bhubaneswar: Educationist, social worker and founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Craiova, one of the oldest public universities in Romania. Dr. Samanta was awarded this honor today at a special ceremony organized by the University of Craiova. This is Dr. Samanta’s 73rd honorary doctorate.

Dr. Samanta has been awarded this honor for his outstanding contribution to the development of society through education. Dr. Samanta was awarded this honorary doctorate degree in a special ceremony today in the presence of the President of the University of Craiova, Professor Leonardo Gio Menescu, and many other educationists, students and dignitaries.

It is worth noting that the University of Craiova, established in 1947, is one of the oldest public universities in Romania. The Senate of the University of Craiova, in accordance with its constitutional obligations under applicable law, recommended Dr. Samanta’s name.

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At the plenary session of the University Senate held last month, it was decided to confer an honorary doctorate on Dr. Samanta. Dr. Samanta expressed his gratitude to the Craiova University authorities for this honor, saying that he has been working continuously in the field of education and social service for more than three decades. He said that this honor will further motivate him to work in the field of education and social service. Since this honor is the result of the hard work of the KIIT and KISS staff, Dr. Samanta dedicated this honor to all the staff of KIIT and KISS.

​​Upon his arrival at the University of Craiova, Romania, Dr. Achyuta Samanta was given a warm welcome. In particular, the 20 students of KIIT and KISS who are now at the University of Craiova for performing Shakespeare’s plays in ethnic languages, welcomed Dr. Samanta with a traditional tribal dance performance.

Dr. Samanta was felicitated in the presence of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, State Leaders as well as the Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Councilors and high-ranking officials of the neighboring cities. Dr. Manoj Mohapatra, Ambassador of India to Romania, was also present at the event.

Also read: KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta receives three significant honours in USA