Dr Achyuta Samanta honoured with ‘Global Visionary Award for Inclusive Education’, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Eminent educationist, social worker and founder of KIIT & KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been conferred the prestigious ‘Global Visionary Award for Inclusive Education’ by the International Forum of Inclusion Practitioners (IFIP).

The award was presented to Dr. Samanta at the IFIP World Inclusion Conference India – 2026 held in New Delhi.

This is the first time that South Asia’s largest inclusive society conclave is being hosted in India.

IFIP selected Dr. Samanta for the honour in recognition of his exceptional and transformative contributions to inclusive education, tribal empowerment, social innovation and nation building.

The two-day global conference brought together educators, policymakers, researchers, Ed Tech innovators and inclusion leaders from across the world.

Citation highlights KIIT-KISS model

The award citation noted that under Dr. Samanta’s visionary leadership, KIIT and KISS have emerged as among the world’s most inspiring models of inclusive and holistic education.

By providing free quality education, healthcare, nutrition, livelihood opportunities and a life of dignity to lakhs of children from neglected tribal communities, Dr. Samanta has proven that education can be a powerful tool for social equality, empowerment and sustainable social change.“

Dedicated to KISS

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Expressing gratitude after receiving the award, Dr. Samanta said, “IFIP has recognised my work, which reflects the values promoted by the World Inclusion Conference – equality, accessibility, opportunity and inclusion for every learner.”

He dedicated the award to KISS and its students.

About IFIP

The International Forum of Inclusion Practitioners annually honours national and global leaders for outstanding contributions to advancing inclusion in education, society, public policy, innovation, accessibility and human development.

IFIP is one of the world’s leading organizations working to promote inclusion, accessibility, equality and participation in education, workplace, community and public policy.

With presence in 143 countries and a global network of over 18,000 experts, educators, researchers, policymakers and leaders, IFIP acts as a key catalyst for inclusive growth worldwide.

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