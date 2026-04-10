Dr. Achyuta Samanta conferred with CAHO Outstanding Leader Award

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Chennai: Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, has been conferred with the prestigious CAHO Outstanding Leader Award today.

Samanta was honoured with the award at CAHOCON 2026, the 10th edition of the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations’ annual conference in Chennai.

After receiving the prestigious award, the KIIT-KISS-KIMS founder said, “This honour means a lot to me, as it recognises our continuous efforts in the fields of education, social transformation and healthcare. Through KIMS, we have always tried to provide affordable, accessible and compassionate care to the people.”

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“I also feel happy to remember that KIIT had the opportunity to host CAHOTECH 2025, which created a meaningful platform for discussions on healthcare technology and innovation,” he added.

He further said, “For many years, we have been quietly working to bring healthcare closer to people, especially those who need it the most. I thank the President, Vice President and Secretary of CAHO for recognising this small effort.”

“Receiving this honour encourages me to continue this journey with more sincerity, care and responsibility,” he stated.

