Dr Achyuta Samanta campaigns for BJD candidates in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: Kandhamal MP and Founder of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Dr Achyuta Samanta has been vigorously campaigning for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates in Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency since yesterday.

On the second day of his campaign here today Dr Samanta campaigned for BJD’s Jashipur MLA candidate Chakradhar Hembram and Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha candidate Sudam Marndi.

He graced the meeting at Durdura of Jashipur constituency and appealed the gathering of voters to cast their votes in favour of the BJD candidates.

It is to be noted that a lot of students of KISS belongs to the Jashipur area of Mayurbhanj. Dr Samanta requested the parents of the KISS students in Jashipur to cast their votes in favour of the above two BJD candidates.

Following the meeting, BJD’s Jashipur MLA candidate Chakradhar Hembram firmly said that in Jashipur the BJD MLA and MP candidates will get huge number of votes. He also requested Dr Achyuta Samanta to open a branch of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Jashipur Assembly constituency.

