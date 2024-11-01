Dr Achyuta Samanta announces support to KISS students who aspire to prepare for IAS exam in cities like Delhi

Bhubaneswar: A Felicitation Ceremony was organised on Sunday for twelve students of KISS who have cracked the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination this year.

Bishnupada Sethi, IAS; Principal Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes; SSEPD; and Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department, Government of Odisha, joined as the chief guest and motivated students to achieve success in Indian Administrative services as well. He advised them to achieve success through sustained effort and faith in God. He advised the students to utilize their time in good work without getting distracted.

Inspiring the 12,000 KISS students present at the event, the Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta, stated that KISS has made all arrangements to ensure that its students excel in the Indian Administrative Services examination as well. He also announced that KISS will provide all necessary support to those KISS students who aspire to live and prepare for the IAS examination in cities like Delhi.

On this occasion, the distinguished guests released Sethi’s book, ‘The Collector’s Mother. ‘ KISS Advisor Professor Sasanka Sekhar Chudamani provided information on the book written by the Secretary. Dr. K.C. Mohali, former Director General of KISS, Professor Deepak Behera, Vice Chancellor of KIIT University, and Dr. Prashant Kumar Rautaray, Registrar, were present on the occasion.