Dr. Achyuta Samant regrets his comments, says “I did not make the comments to hurt anyone”

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Bhubaneswar: KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samant has expressed regret for his comments made during the celebration of World Autism Awareness Day at the KIIT International School yesterday.

Dr. Samanta said that his comments on the results of previous births in the scriptures were not directed at anyone or to hurt anyone. Rather, he advised parents and teachers to forget this and give this special child time and be patient.

The parents of KIIT International School students have also urged people not to create controversy in this regard.

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