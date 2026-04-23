Dr Achyuta Samant conferred with his 71st Honorary Doctorate by Karnatak University Dharwad

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Bhubaneswar: Educationist, social worker and founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samant has been conferred an honorary doctorate by Karnatak University Dharwad. The award was presented to Shri Samant today on the occasion of the 75th convocation of Karnatak University Dharwad.

This is Shri Samanta’s 71st honorary doctorate. He has been conferred with this award for his outstanding contribution to the development of society through education.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot conferred the Doctorate on Dr. Samant in the presence of prominent dignitaries including Karnataka State Higher Education Minister Dr. M. C. Sudhakar, former ISRO Chairman Padma Shri A. S. Kiran Kumar, and University Vice Chancellor Prof. Khan.

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Karnatak University Dharwad is an 80-year-old educational institution in Karnataka. The University’s Academic Council and the Board of Management recommended Shri Samant’s name to the Governor for the award of an honorary doctorate and after the Governor’s approval, Shri Samanta was conferred with the honorary doctorate. Dr. Samant was accorded a grand welcome by the University upon his arrival at the airport.

Dr. Samant expressed his gratitude to the Karnataka University Dharwad authorities for this honour and said that he has been working tirelessly in the field of education and social service for more than three decades. This honour will further motivate him to work in the field of education and social service. Shri Samanta dedicated this honour to all the employees of KIIT and KISS as this honour is the result of their hard work.