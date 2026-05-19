Double weather warning for Odisha, alert issued for severe heat wave and Norwester

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Bhubaneswar: Double weather warning has been issued for Odisha – severe heat wave and Norwester that means Kalabaisakhi in the local language. The state will witness hot weather along with Kalabaisakhi. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature will increase from tomorrow.

Heavy rain, wind and lightning will continue for 5 consecutive days due to Norwester.

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This double warning has been issued till the 23rd. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for Kal Baisakhi along with severe heat wave. Orange alerts have been issued for 8 districts today for Kal Baisakhi. Yellow alerts have been issued for all the remaining districts. Similarly, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Mayurbhanj, Gajapati and Ganjam as well as coastal Odisha for severe heat and wave.