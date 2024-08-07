Double murder in Mohana of Odisha, couple found dead on hill top

Mohana: In a shocking incident, a double murder has taken place in Gajapati district of Odisha said reports on Wednesday. The incident has been reported from Tuguri village under R.Udaygiri police limits in Gajapati.

According to reports, the couple had climbed up a hill to reach the hut and had slept there. It has been alleged that the couple was killed. It has been said that they were allegedly attacked by a group of people on the hill top. The deceased man has been identified as Chaitanya Mandal and Irjani Mandal.

The body of the husband was found 50 meters away from the hut, whereas the body of the woman was found inside the hut. R.Udaygiri police reached the spot along with the scientific team.

It is worth mentioning how and why and when the murder took place is yet to be ascertained. The police investigation is underway in this regard.