Double Murder in Cuttack! Man kills parents over property dispute

Cuttack: A man allegedly hacked his father and step-mother to death in Old Jail Colony of Dargha bazar area in Cuttack over property dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Dipak Kumar Das and wife Ritarani Das.

As per reports, son Alok Kumar Das, was already in dispute with his parents over property and finance. This dispute turned violent on Friday night, and in a fit of rage Alok allegedly stabbed his stepmother first and then stabbed his father when he arrived at the scene.

Upon being informed, the Dargha Bazar police and a forensic team arrived at the crime scene and initiated an investigation. The bodies were sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, and the accused son, Alok, has been taken into custody.

Investigation is underway.