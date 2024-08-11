Double murder in Bhubaneswar over parking: Two accused arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Sunday have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in double murder case over parking dispute at Kalayani Plaza near Hitech apartment under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar.

DCP Prateek Singh on Sunday informed, that one of the accused Pradeep Mallik was arrested from Puri and another Ganesh Mallik from Chandikhole area. We have also seized a knife from their possession.

The police have also recreated a crime scene along with the accused persons involved in the incident.

Noteworthy, the victims identified as Rashmi Ranjan Sethi and his friend Julu Sethi ran a chicken counter and had altercation with Ganesh over car parking who was in charge of the maintenance of Kalyani Plaza.

The fight took an ugly turn on Wednesday night when Rashmi slapped Ganesh. In a fit of rage, Ganesh and his associates chased Rashmi and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot. The assailants also attacked Julu when he tried to resist them.

A profusely bleeding Julu was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital, but he succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Capital Hospital.