Double murder in Bhadrak! Minor boy strangulates woman, her 7-year-old daughter to death

Bhadrak: In a horrifying incident, a 14-year-old boy reportedly strangulated a woman and minor daughter to death in Odisha’s Bhadrak this evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sukanti Munda (38) and Mini (7).

The boy allegedly strangulated the mother-daughter at Raibani Chowk in Ganijanga Panchayat under the Bhadrak Rural police station limits.

According to reports, the deceased woman and daughter had reportedly gone to the market to purchase medicine for Sukanti’s husband Raju Munda. However, as they did not return home till 2 PM, Raju informed the locals.

When the villagers launched a search operation they found the boy moving in the area suspiciously. When he saw the locals, the boy reportedly climbed on a tower.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Bhadrak rural police station reached the spot and started an investigation. They detained the accused boy and sent the bodies to the Bhadrak district headquarter hospital for postmortem.

However, the cops are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the crime, said sources adding that the accused will be forwarded to the court following his medical examination.